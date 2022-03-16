Former Detroit Tigers TV analyst Rod Allen announces he is back with Bally Sports

Rod Allen is back! Well, kind of.

On Wednesday, Allen, who you probably remember as the former Detroit Tigers broadcast partner of Mario Impemba, took to Twitter to make a big announcement.

Allen announced earlier this morning that he will be back in the broadcast booth in 2022.

“Good morning Twitter fam! I have some great news to share. I will be back in the broadcast booth in 2022. Thank you all who have been praying and rooting for me to get another opportunity. Bally’s and @Marlins have welcomed me back with open arms.”

From Bally Sports:

Paul Severino returns for his fifth season as play-by-play announcer and will be joined in the booth by longtime Marlins announcer Tommy Hutton, former MLB catcher J.P. Arencibia, four-time World Series Champion Jeff Nelson, and former Marlins player Gaby Sanchez. Nelson and Sanchez will also continue their roles as analysts on the network’s “Marlins Live!” pregame and postgame coverage this season.

Joining the team of analysts will be former MLB outfielder and former analyst for the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit, who has also called action on Fox Saturday Baseball, Rod Allen. Allen served 21 seasons as an MLB analyst earning Emmys with the Tigers in 2006 and 2007. Allen also spent four seasons as a hitting instructor in the Marlins organization from 1992 through 1995. Welcome back, Rod!