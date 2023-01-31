Former Dodgers executive Ralph Avila dies

According to reports, former Los Angeles Dodgers executive Ralph Avila, who was the father of ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, and the grandfather of former Tigers catcher Alex Avila, has passed away at the age of 92. He is best known for his work as a scout and player development director for the Dodgers, where he worked for over three decades. Avila's contribution to the success of the Dodgers during this time was significant, and his work helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in baseball.

Ralph Avila through the years

Avila began his career as an amateur scout for the Dodgers in the 1970s. Over the years, he became known for his ability to identify and sign talented players from all over the world, including countries like Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. In the 1980s and 1990s, Avila played a key role in building the Dodgers into one of the strongest teams in the league, helping to bring in and develop stars. Here are some of the stars he helped develop.:

Pedro Martinez

Raul Mondesi

Hideo Nomo

Candy Maldonado

Rick Rhoden

Mariano Duncan

Accomplishments

Here are some of Ralph's accomplishments with the Dodgers:

Contributed to the success of Futuro Vivo, a school in Santo Domingo

MLB named Avila the International Scout of the Year in 2006

Identified the site for the Dodgers’ year-round training facilities and scouting operation in the Dominican Republic.

Thanks for everything, Ralph

Ralph Avila's impact on Major League Baseball was significant. His work with the Dodgers helped shape the team into one of the most successful franchises in the sport, and his contributions to player development had a lasting impact on the league. Avila will always be remembered as a dedicated scout and player development director, who dedicated his life to helping young players reach their full potential. Rest in Peace, Ralph.



