According to a report from Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have added another transfer player.

Jordan reported on Friday evening that former Duke forward Joey Baker is transferring to the Wolverines for the 2022-23 season.

Baker will be considered a graduate transfer and he will have one year of eligibility at Michigan.

BREAKING: Former #Duke wing Joey Baker will transfer to #Michigan for next season.

1 year of eligibility as a grad transfer.

Why Mich?

– Felt it provided the best opportunity to make an impact on a championship caliber team.

– Felt Coach Howard could maximize his total game. — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanSI) June 17, 2022

Former Duke forward Joey Baker transfers to Michigan

As a senior with the Blue Devils, Baker played in 34 games, averaging 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest.

Baker shot well from beyond the arc as he made 30-of-74 (41%) 3-pointers during his final season with Duke.

This bodes well for Michigan as they recently found out that forwards Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are leaving for the NBA.

Back in April, Baker underwent hip surgery and Duke announced he would use his fifth year of eligibility to return for the 2022-23 season. Then, about a month later, Baker decided that he was going to transfer.

While in high school, Baker, who was a four-star player, was the No. 33 ranked player in the Class of 2018.

One thing is for sure, the Michigan basketball team is going to look quite a bit different in 2022-23 compared to what it looked like in 2021-22.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Michigan fans shouldn't stay in an unhappy relationship

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

