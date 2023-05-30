Former GM Rick Spielman disagrees with critics of Detroit Lions draft class

In a recent podcast episode of “With the First Pick” on CBS Sports, former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman voiced his support for the Detroit Lions draft class, countering the criticism from national media pundits and draft analysts. Spielman's endorsement holds significant weight due to his extensive experience in the NFL and his connection to the Lions as the brother of senior executive Chris Spielman.

Key Points

Spielman, a highly respected former NFL general manager, supports the Lions' draft class, countering criticism from national media pundits and draft analysts.

Spielman asserts that the Lions landed four potential starters with their first four picks in the draft. He specifically highlights Hendon Hooker as a future quarterback for the team once Jared Goff's tenure concludes.

The disagreement between Spielman and host Ryan Wilson, who expresses skepticism about the Lions' draft class, underscores the divergent opinions among experts regarding the team's selections.

Former GM Rick Spielman blasts critics of Detroit Lions draft class

Spielman explained to host Ryan Wilson that he believes the Lions landed four starters with their first four picks.

- Advertisement -

“I think they have four starters in their first four picks,” Spielman said. “I think they drafted the future quarterback, once Goff is done, in Hendon Hooker. Then Brodric Martin is an underrated nose tackle. They struggled some versus the run. I think as he grows and learns — he may not be ready Week 1 — but as he develops, I think he’s going to have an impact at the nose tackle position, especially in the run game.”

Here is the full back-and-forth between Spielman and Wilson. Wilson, who ranked the Lions class at No. 21, clearly does not think the Lions had one of the best draft classes, and Spielman disagrees. Make to listen to the full interview below.