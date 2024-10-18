Former Governor Chris Christie Throws Shade At Dan Campbell

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is known for his strong opinions, and this time, he turned his ire towards Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. During a recent radio interview on “Mad Dog Unleashed” with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Christie expressed his frustration with how the Lions handled their blowout win over his beloved Dallas Cowboys. The Lions dismantled the Cowboys 47-9, and according to Christie, the trick plays and antics late in the game crossed a line.

“That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class. Never has,” Christie said, as quoted by the Detroit News. “It's fine. It's fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that's the way he is, and what goes around comes around.”

Russo pressed Christie to clarify his feelings, and the former governor didn't hold back. “Now, so because of that, you want to take your anger out over that while you're beating the hell out of these guys and rub it in? I don't think it's what pros do. But it's his prerogative; it's the reputation that he'll carry around.”

Christie seemed to be referring to the multiple trick plays the Lions used in the second half of their dominant victory. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has developed a reputation for keeping defenses guessing, pulled out all the stops, including a double reverse flea flicker that resulted in a long touchdown to tight end Sam LaPorta.

Christie also took a shot at Campbell's apparent motivation for the playcalling, referencing a controversial call from the 2023 season when the Lions narrowly lost to the Cowboys. “Dan Campbell's angry because the referees got a call wrong in the game a year ago,” Christie said. “Well, then, run that play on Roger Goodell. The Cowboys had nothing to do with the play being called incorrectly. It wasn't a challenge the Cowboys made. It was a call the referees made; the Lions got hurt by it, and the Cowboys benefited from it.”

Campbell, who is known for his fiery personality and willingness to go all-in on aggressive strategies, doesn't seem like the type to let comments like these get under his skin. But as Christie points out, the Lions' antics are sure to keep the rivalry with the Cowboys interesting for years to come.