Former Green Bay Packers LB A.J. Hawk predicts where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2021

Sharing is caring!

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021? Will he even play at all?

Those are a couple of questions that we should have an answer to within the next couple of weeks as training camp for the Green Bay Packers is right around the corner.

But until we have those answers, all we can do is continue to weed through all of the speculations and predictions that are coming out every single day.

The latest prediction comes from Rodgers’ former teammate, A.J. Hawk.

Hawk told Pat McAfee that Rodgers is a competitor and that he believes he will play for the Packers in 2021.

“He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?” Hawk told McAfee. “Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot.”

“What have I said from the start? I said, ‘I don’t see him playing anywhere else,’” Hawk continued. “I don’t see Green Bay trading him. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know how it has to work, but yeah I feel like he’s going to be in Green Bay.”

Nation, we are all getting a little bit tired of these stories but where do you think Rodgers will play in 2021?