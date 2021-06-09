Former Green Bay Packers WR shares what Aaron Rodgers told him about his situation [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It is anyone’s guess at this point as to where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2021 or if he will even play at all as he is officially a holdout after missing the Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

There have been plenty of reports swirling around about how Rodgers may or may not feel about the Packers, specifically in regards to the team’s front office, but according to one of Rodgers’ former teammates, it is not about the GM.

On Tuesday, former Packers wide receiver James Jones joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd and he said he has spoken to Rodgers and that he is willing to make things right.

“I’ve talked to Aaron,” Jones said to Cowherd. “He told me it’s not about the GM… He’s willing to go in there and make this thing right.”

