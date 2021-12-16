NCAA Football: Big Ten Championship-Iowa vs Michigan State

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. finds new home

by

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. has reportedly found a new home and it is nowhere near the midwest.

According to reports, Penix Jr. has decided to transfer to the University of Washington.

Nation, do you think this is a good fit for Penix Jr.?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.