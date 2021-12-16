Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. finds new home

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. has reportedly found a new home and it is nowhere near the midwest.

According to reports, Penix Jr. has decided to transfer to the University of Washington.

Nation, do you think this is a good fit for Penix Jr.?

