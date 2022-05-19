Former Jets CB Kyle Wilson says Jameson Williams is a ‘matchup nightmare’

The Detroit Lions swung a massive deal with the Minnesota Vikings, trading the 32nd, 34th, and 66th overall selections in exchange for No. 12 and No. 46. And they used the 12th pick to take wide receiver Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama.

While with Alabama last season, Williams hauled in 79 passes for 1,572 total yards along with 15 touchdowns. Of course, he’s still rehabilitating his torn ACL that he suffered in the national title game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Former New York Jets 2010 1st round CB Kyle Wilson put together a scouting video of Williams that included several highlight packages, while also explaining Williams’ talents with his speed and the need for opponents to get creative in order to cover him.

“This guy is a deep threat,” Wilson said. “You’ll have to find a unique long corner, someone who ran track or something or someone to disrupt his timing, because this guy is a 1-on-1 matchup nightmare.”

“He’s a deep threat,” Wilson continued. “You see his breakaway speed, this is amazing. He’s a guy, you just want to get him the ball.”

