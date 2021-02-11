Former Kansas City Chiefs TE Alize Mack signs with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed former Kansas City Chiefs TE Alize Mack to a Reserve/Future contract.

Mack, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has yet to play a down in the NFL. He was most recently cut by the Chiefs in May of 2020.

In his three seasons at Notre Dame, Mack caught 68 passes for 718 yards and four touchdowns.

