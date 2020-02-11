Former Lambeau Field employee charged for making violent threats

There’s no way this could have had a good outcome for this individual, and we’re glad nothing happened.

A former employee of Lambeau Field was charged and sentenced to ten days in jail stemming from an incident this past September, when he threatened to “blow up the stadium and shoot everyone in it” while drunk at a downtown bar.

A drunk threat against Lambeau Field nets a 10-day jail sentence for former Packers' employee.https://t.co/rUlmvmwLjH — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) February 7, 2020

He was described by the bartender as being “drunk but not incapacitated.”

Clayton Exferd worked at the home of the Green Bay Packers for nearly two decades. He’s also been ordered to not drink, visit any taverns, or possess any weapons.

