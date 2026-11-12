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Former Lions CB Among 7 Patriots Who Miss Practice Ahead of Germany Showdown

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The Detroit Lions aren’t the only team dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the New England Patriots in Germany. In fact, New England’s initial Week 10 injury report includes seven players who did not practice Wednesday, including a familiar face Detroit fans know quite well.

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Former Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III was among those absent from practice because of a knee injury. And according to New England’s Wednesday injury report, the Patriots are dealing with several other significant injury concerns.

Even more importantly, Davis, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive lineman Ben Brown have already been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup in Munich.

That’s certainly not the news New England wanted heading into a game against a Detroit team riding a four-game winning streak.

Former Lions CB Carlton Davis III Among Patriots Ruled Out

Davis, who started 13 games for Detroit during the 2024 season, won’t get an opportunity to face his former teammates Sunday. The veteran cornerback has been ruled out with a knee injury after dealing with neck problems earlier this season.

Interestingly, Davis was recently mentioned as a potential trade target for Detroit ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The hypothetical reunion never materialized, and now Davis won’t be available when his current team faces the Lions.

Patriots Injury Report Lists Seven Nonparticipants

According to Pats Pulpit’s breakdown of Wednesday’s report, New England listed the following seven players as nonparticipants:

PlayerPositionInjury
Carlton Davis IIICBKnee
Rhamondre StevensonRBKnee
TreVeyon HendersonRBIllness
Ben BrownOLKnee
Cameron LatuTEBack
Walter RouseOLConcussion
Brenden SchoolerSHamstring

The running back situation is particularly concerning for the Patriots, with both Stevenson and Henderson missing practice. Henderson has already been ruled out, while Stevenson’s availability remains uncertain.

New England could also have problems along its offensive line, with Brown ruled out and Rouse dealing with a concussion.

Detroit Lions Have Injury Concerns of Their Own

Of course, Detroit isn’t exactly entering Sunday’s game at full strength, either. The Lions’ initial Week 10 injury report included starting quarterback Jared Goff, who was listed as limited with a chest injury.

Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Amon-Ra St. Brown were also limited Wednesday, while Cade Mays, DJ Reed and Sione Vaki did not participate. Detroit did receive encouraging news with DJ Wonnum returning as a full participant after missing last Sunday’s victory over Miami.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record, while New England sits at 5-4 following a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With several important players dealing with injuries on both sides, Thursday’s practice reports will be worth watching. But one thing is already certain: Carlton Davis III won’t be facing his former team when the Lions and Patriots meet in Germany.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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