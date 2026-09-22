Former Lions LB Lands With New York Jets

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder has found a new home.

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The New York Jets are signing Reeder to their active roster, according to NFL Trade Rumors. The move gives the veteran linebacker another opportunity after his brief stay with Detroit during the 2026 offseason.

Reeder joined the Lions ahead of training camp but was released during roster cuts as Detroit finalized its depth at linebacker. He now heads to New York, where former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the Jets’ head coach.

Reeder Brings Experience and Special-Teams Value

Reeder entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and has appeared in more than 100 career games, including 38 starts. He was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team and has also spent time with the Chargers and Vikings.

Detroit signed Reeder in July as a veteran depth option. As Pride of Detroit noted, his experience on special teams was a notable part of his appeal.

The Lions ultimately kept Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and other younger options in their linebacker mix. Reeder’s release came as part of Detroit’s initial roster trimming before the regular season.

A Familiar NFC North Connection

The Jets will visit the Lions in Week 3, adding a small layer of familiarity to Reeder’s new landing spot. While there is no guarantee he will be active for that game, New York has added a player who spent the summer learning Detroit’s operation.

Detroit, meanwhile, continues to work through its own roster challenges, particularly in the secondary after Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury. The Lions have already added veteran defensive back Jalen Mills to the practice squad as they search for answers.

Reeder’s Detroit chapter was short, but he will now get a fresh chance with a Jets team preparing to face his former club.