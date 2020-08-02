Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky makes comment on Twitter after not getting MNF gig

Dan Orlovsky may not have been an All-Pro NFL quarterback with the Detroit Lions but for those of you who have followed his work since leaving the league, you know he has been an All-Pro analyst. (At least I believe he has!)

In early May, reports surfaced suggesting that Orlovsky was in the running to get an analyst role on Monday night football, along with former Michigan QB Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

On Saturday, ESPN announced that they are giving the MNF analyst gig to Riddick, which is not a huge surprise as he has worked for the channel since 2013.

A day later, Orlovsky has taken to Twitter and made a comment which we assume is in regard to not getting the Monday Night Football job.

“I don’t want it handed to me. It always means more when it’s earned Always has. Always will.”

Dan has the perfect attitude about this, which is exactly why he will eventually get exactly what he earns.

My guess is that he will be big time!