Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford praises Miguel Cabrera and Detroit fans at Comerica Park

He’ll always be beloved in the Motor City for his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, and he had plenty of people cheering for him as he led the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl glory earlier this year.

Embed from Getty Images

Former Lions quarterback and reigning Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford is back in town as he helps break ground on the SAY Detroit Educational Center, and he also happens to be at Comerica Park this afternoon to witness Miguel Cabrera hit a career milestone of 3,000 career hits.

“It’s a fun ride I’m happy to be back in Michigan, it’s great to be back home for a little bit,” he said as he joined Matt Shephard and Craig Monroe in the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast booth.

“We’re breaking ground on a new addition to SAY learning center that Mitch Albom and I have been working on for quite a few years on the east side of Detroit. Back in town for the weekend and we lucked out because the game last night got turned into a doubleheader and got to see Miggy do his thing today by hitting his 3,000th.“It was so cool just to see the Detroit faithful to stand up at every at-bat he’s had tonight,” he continued. “Obviously, tonight when he got 3,000 at the first AB, I was lucky enough to be in the stands and see that. What a pro this guy has been for so many years, what a professional hitter. Great guy to be around, it’s so cool to luckily be in the stadium when he makes history like that.”

Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford tells Craig Monroe and Matt Shepard what it was like to witness Miguel Cabrera reaching the 3,000-hit milestone. #DetroitRoots@MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/nO7n9fFzJZ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 23, 2022

Of course, Stafford has never been shy about stating his love for the city that adopted him when he was drafted 1st overall by the Lions in 2009.

“I think about it, I was 21 when I came here and left when I was 33,” he continued. “I got married in town, all my kids were born in the area. I grew up as a human being and athlete, and it was great to have the support of the people in Detroit for so many years, both personally and professionally. I still love coming back to Detroit and seeing everybody. It’s a great place we called home for a long time.”

NFL Draft Betting: What is Malik Willis’ most likely landing spot?

The NFL Draft draws near, and the next generation of NFL talent is about to find their first NFL team.

To add to the excitement, we have no real shortage of NFL Draft betting opportunities at FanDuel Sportsbook.