Former Lions RB Adrian Peterson is headed to the Pacific Northwest

Former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is officially headed to the Pacific Northwest.

He’s been signed to the practice squad for the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

It’s the second landing spot for the future Hall of Famer this season, as he’d previously briefly suited up for the Tennessee Titans.

“He plays just as aggressive and tough as he ever has, so I’m anxious to see what he adds to the club,” head coach Pete Carroll explained.

– – Quotes via John Boyle Link – –

