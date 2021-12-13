Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson delivers important message at local Boys & Girls Club

Former Detroit Lions Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson made a special appearance at The Boys & Girls Club-Southeastern Michigan on Saturday morning, talking to over 60 young athletes, parents and coaches on the subject of trauma in youth sports and how the culture can be changed for the better.

“It’s outreach,” said Johnson. “Educating, and making that education easy to consume. People have busy lives. And they’re not willing to allow a lot of things all of sudden to come in and take a lot their time.”

“When things are transparent, when things are open, people will be invited to do that.”

Johnson also gave advice to the parents in attendance, talking about the importance of simply being there for their young athletes.

“I think the biggest thing that a parent can give is just their presence,” said Johnson. “Just being there for the kid, for support. My Mom used to push my little brother. I played ball, [so] my Mom wanted him to play ball too, but that wasn’t my little brother cup of tea. He’s a doctor now, but that wasn’t what was for him.”

Among Johnson’s career accolades include sporting the best three year stretch by a receiver in NFL history. A three time All-Pro selection, he holds the NFL season record for receiving yards with 1,964.

