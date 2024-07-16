Former Lions WR Cephus Signs with Texans

Texans Sign Former Lions Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus After Gambling Suspension

Cephus’s Return to the NFL

The Houston Texans are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, as confirmed by his agency, SportsTrust Advisors. Cephus, who was indefinitely suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy during the 2023 season, has been reinstated this spring. He briefly signed with the Buffalo Bills in April before being released.

Cephus, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound receiver, was a fifth-round draft pick from Wisconsin. During his tenure with the Lions, he played in 22 games, recording 37 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Background and Career Highlights

Quintez Cephus declared for the draft early after being expelled and later reinstated by Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. In his rookie season, he caught 20 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns on 35 targets.

In addition to Cephus, the Texans recently worked out wide receiver Jesse Matthews, according to a league source. Matthews spent last season on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. A two-time bowl game Most Valuable Player and a former walk-on who earned a scholarship, Matthews caught 174 career passes for 2,109 yards and 15 touchdowns.