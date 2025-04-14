Former LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Passes Away Amid Tragic Circumstances

A former LSU wide receiver has tragically passed away at age 24 following a troubling series of events.

The football world is mourning the tragic and sudden death of Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver, who passed away at the age of 24 in what authorities are calling an apparent suicide following a police chase in Texas.

According to a report released Sunday by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy died late Saturday night after crashing his car in Houston. Officers say they attempted to extract him from the vehicle following the pursuit, but tragically, he was already deceased from a self-inflicted wound.

Kyren Lacy Dies

Known for his size, physicality, and raw athleticism, Lacy had NFL potential — potential that was unfortunately clouded by off-field issues.

In December 2024, Lacy had been involved in a fatal car accident in Louisiana, which led to ongoing criminal charges. That incident had already placed his future in professional football in serious doubt.

LSU and the Football Community React

In a statement following the news, LSU expressed its condolences, saying:

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

Fellow players, coaches, and fans across social media have echoed similar sentiments — remembering not only Lacy’s talent, but also the person many knew him to be off the field.

