College Sports

Former Michigan assistant coach Chris Partridge writes farewell letter to fans

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Michigan Football safeties coach and special teams coordinator Chris Partridge has left Ann Arbor to take the defensive coordinator job with Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin.

After accepting the new position, he penned a farewell letter to Michigan fans and his former co-workers:

“I can’t express in words the love and gratitude I have for the University of Michigan. These last five years have truly been amazing; I have grown so much as a coach, mentor, and father. My family will always bleed blue!

To Coach Harbaugh, I will always be in debt to you; you gave me an opportunity when most wouldn’t. You taught me an incredible amount on how to be a leader of men and the highs and lows of coaching. Your football players couldn’t be in better hands with you leading them.

To Coach Brown, I dream and aspire to to accomplish what you have and to be as endeared by my players as you are. You taught me defense but more importantly you taught me to have an undying devotion to your players.

To Jay Harbaugh, you became my best friend in football, your work ethic goes unmatched, and our talks and ideas will be with me for the rest of my coaching career.

To Campi, Nua, and Z, I love you like brothers. I can only pray we coach together again.

To the Michigan alumni and fan base, thank you for your tremendous support and unwavering loyalty!

Most importantly, to the Michigan players, you will always be in my heart. You are warriors in life, continue demanding excellence in every second #ForeverGoBlue.”

– – Quote courtesy of Austin Nivision of 247Sports Link– –

SourceAustin Nivision
Via247Sports
