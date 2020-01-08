Former Michigan assistant Greg Mattison bashes Wolverines program to top recruit

“All is fair in love and war.”

Though the rivalry has been extremely one-sided for some time now, there is no question about it that in regards to college football, Michigan vs. Ohio State is a war.

During an interview with 247Sports, 2021 recruit JC Latham revealed that Ohio State defensive coach Greg Mattison made it absolutely clear that the Buckeyes football program, from top to bottom, is superior to what Michigan brings to the table.

From The Michigan Insider:

In a recent interview with 247Sports Midwest analyst Allen Trieu, Latham was asked about his initial talks with Mattison after he ended up in Columbus. A long-time defensive line coach at Michigan, he was Latham’s primary recruiter for the Wolverines before leaving.

“When I first went to Ohio State back in the spring time for practice, [Coach Mattison] was the first guy I talked to because I knew him right off the bat,” Latham told Trieu last weekend. “He was telling me how different Ohio State’s program was and how their facilities, practices, culture, all that was a lot better at Ohio State than Michigan. He was really telling me at their school, it’s a business and they ran it strict to a T. He was telling me, ‘if you’re here, I can see you getting developed ten times better than I could see at any other school.’ So he was kind of really just breaking the ice with me when I first visited.”

What’s sad is that everything Mattison said seems to be true at this point.