Former Michigan Basketball PG Frankie Collins To Return as Wolverines Face TCU





Michigan Basketball Faces TCU, Former Wolverine This Season

According to a report from MLive, the Michigan Basketball team is set to encounter several familiar faces in the upcoming 2024-25 season. The most notable among these matchups include a home-and-home series with TCU, bringing some former Wolverines back into the spotlight.

TCU Visit Highlights Nonconference Schedule

TCU is scheduled to visit the Crisler Center on November 15, marking a significant homecoming for former Michigan point guard Frankie Collins. Collins, who began his collegiate career at Michigan in the 2020-21 season, spent the last two years playing for Arizona State before transferring to TCU this offseason. This game not only brings Collins back to Ann Arbor but also sets the stage for a competitive nonconference matchup.

Michigan is also slated to play at TCU during the 2025-26 season, adding an additional layer of intrigue to their nonconference schedule. TCU, under coach Jamie Dixon, has consistently performed well, finishing last season with a 21-13 record and making it to the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed. The Horned Frogs have been NCAA Tournament participants for the past three years, making them a formidable opponent for Michigan.

Michigan Basketball’s Nonconference Lineup

Besides the much-anticipated clash with TCU, Michigan’s nonconference schedule features a series of challenging games. The Wolverines will face Wake Forest on November 10 and Miami Ohio on November 18. The game against Miami Ohio is the only other home game in the nonconference schedule, while the rest will be away games or part of tournaments.

Michigan will also compete in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they are set to play against two of three teams: South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Xavier on November 25 and 27. Additional notable matchups include games against Arkansas on December 11 and Oklahoma on December 18. The remaining nonconference games will be against non-major opponents at the Crisler Center, rounding out a robust and diverse schedule.

Frankie Collins’ Reunion with Michigan

The matchup with TCU offers Frankie Collins another chance to play against his former team. Collins played a pivotal role in Arizona State’s significant victory over Michigan in Brooklyn during the 2022-23 season. As a two-year starter for Arizona State, Collins led the team last season with an average of 13.8 points and 3.2 assists per game. His return to face Michigan is sure to be one of the highlights of the season.

Facing Terrance Williams II and Other Former Wolverines

In addition to the TCU showdown, Michigan’s schedule includes a visit to USC, where former Wolverine Terrance Williams II now plays. The upcoming season will see Michigan facing several other ex-Wolverines who are still active in college basketball, adding layers of narrative and excitement to their games. As Michigan navigates these intriguing matchups, fans can expect a season filled with reunions and competitive basketball.