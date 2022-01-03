Former Michigan C Jon Teske lands 10-day NBA contract

For those of you who said that former Michigan Center, Jon Teske will never be on an NBA roster, you are wrong.
According to reports, the Memphis grizzlies have announced that they have signed Teske to a 10 day contract under the NBA is Covid related hardship exemption.
Congrats, Jon!
The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Jon Teske to a 10-day contract under the NBA's COVID-related hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/UaDIf4Db2i
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 3, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings