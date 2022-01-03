in NBA

Former Michigan C Jon Teske lands 10-day NBA contract

15 Views 3 Votes

For those of you who said that former Michigan Center, Jon Teske will never be on an NBA roster, you are wrong.

According to reports, the Memphis grizzlies have announced that they have signed Teske to a 10 day contract under the NBA is Covid related hardship exemption.

Congrats, Jon!

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HAVE NOT released WR Antonio Brown