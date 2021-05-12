Former Michigan CB Ambry Thomas gives bulletin board material to Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Before heading to the University of Michigan, Ambry Thomas attended Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.

Now, Thomas is a member of the San Francisco 49ers as he was selected by them in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Well, the 2021 NFL schedule will fully be released on Wednesday night but we already know that Thomas and his 49ers teammates will be playing in Detroit against the Lions in Week 1.

Thomas may have played his high school ball in the Motor City but he is already giving the Lions a bit of bulletin board material.

“We gotta put the beatdown on ’em. Real bad,” Thomas said.

Let the games begin!

