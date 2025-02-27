Thursday, February 27, 2025
HomeCollege SportsU of MFormer Michigan CB Will Johnson Fires Back At Critics
U of M

Former Michigan CB Will Johnson Fires Back At Critics

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Despite missing seven games (including bowl game) with a toe injury during his final season with the Michigan Wolverines, most believe Will Johnson will be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, there are some critics out there who don't believe Johnson has the top-end speed to truly dominate in the NFL. While speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson fired back and the doubters.

What did Will Johnson Say?

When asked about whether or not he has great straight-line speed, Johnson, who will not participate in drills at the combine, had the following to say.

“Have you ever seen somebody run away from me?” Johnson said as quoted by MLive.

What Johnson Just Sitting Out At Michigan or Was He Really Hurt?

When Will Johnson initially suffered his injury, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore said that he was optimistic that he talented cornerback would return before the end of the season. But as the weeks passed, and Johnson remained on the sideline, the speculation began that he was just sitting out to save himself for the NFL.

“There never was a decision to sit out,” he said. “I physically couldn’t cut, couldn’t play, couldn’t be out there. I did everything I could every day to try to get back. I was there with my teammates in meetings and at practice trying to still be very involved, but just never physically could play.”

Johnson added that whichever team does draft him will get a good player.

“I try not to worry about it, because I know whoever gets me, they’re going to get a good pick,” he said. “I mean, that’s up to them (NFL teams) to decide. Don’t worry about all the hype and those things.

“I know my teammates and my coaches know how hard I work and how much I love them and that I would never quit on them, so I go about it every day, doing what I can to get better, put what I can on tape. These coaches know that too.”

Bottom Line

Earlier in the season, many regarded Will Johnson as a Top 10 pick. Heck, some even had him as a Top 5 pick. Now, the question is, will NFL teams hold the fact that he never came back and played for the Wolverines in 2024 against him? Time will tell.

Previous article
Pat McAfee Breaks Travis Kelce Decision News During Live Show
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design