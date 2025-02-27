Former Michigan CB Will Johnson Fires Back At Critics

Despite missing seven games (including bowl game) with a toe injury during his final season with the Michigan Wolverines, most believe Will Johnson will be one of the first cornerbacks off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, there are some critics out there who don't believe Johnson has the top-end speed to truly dominate in the NFL. While speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Johnson fired back and the doubters.

What did Will Johnson Say?

When asked about whether or not he has great straight-line speed, Johnson, who will not participate in drills at the combine, had the following to say.

“Have you ever seen somebody run away from me?” Johnson said as quoted by MLive.

What Johnson Just Sitting Out At Michigan or Was He Really Hurt?

When Will Johnson initially suffered his injury, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore said that he was optimistic that he talented cornerback would return before the end of the season. But as the weeks passed, and Johnson remained on the sideline, the speculation began that he was just sitting out to save himself for the NFL.

“There never was a decision to sit out,” he said. “I physically couldn’t cut, couldn’t play, couldn’t be out there. I did everything I could every day to try to get back. I was there with my teammates in meetings and at practice trying to still be very involved, but just never physically could play.”

Johnson added that whichever team does draft him will get a good player.

“I try not to worry about it, because I know whoever gets me, they’re going to get a good pick,” he said. “I mean, that’s up to them (NFL teams) to decide. Don’t worry about all the hype and those things.

“I know my teammates and my coaches know how hard I work and how much I love them and that I would never quit on them, so I go about it every day, doing what I can to get better, put what I can on tape. These coaches know that too.”

Bottom Line

Earlier in the season, many regarded Will Johnson as a Top 10 pick. Heck, some even had him as a Top 5 pick. Now, the question is, will NFL teams hold the fact that he never came back and played for the Wolverines in 2024 against him? Time will tell.