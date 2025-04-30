Former Michigan CB Will Johnson Learns Which Number He Will Wear With Arizona Cardinals

Brad Holmes broke down his aggressive trade-up for Isaac TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft, citing a drop in mid-round depth and complete faith in Detroit’s draft board.

It’s official — Will Johnson has his NFL number.

The former Michigan Wolverines standout cornerback, who was once projected as a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has landed with the Arizona Cardinals and now knows what number he’ll be rocking on Sundays: #0.

#Cardinals rookie CB Will Johnson will wear No. 0 in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/wMJ6dgkxk5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 30, 2025

Johnson slipped to the 47th overall pick in the second round, largely due to concerns about a lingering knee issue that limited him during his final season in Ann Arbor. Even still, the Cardinals clearly saw the potential in the 6-foot-2 defender who was widely regarded as one of the top pure cover corners in the class when healthy.

He ended up being the fourth cornerback off the board, and the 15th pick of the second round.

Now that the dust has settled from draft weekend, Johnson’s future is starting to take shape — beginning with the bold No. 0 jersey, which has quickly become a favorite among rookies looking to make a fresh statement. For a guy with first-round talent and something to prove, the number fits.

Keep an eye on Johnson in Arizona. He’s got the pedigree, the chip on his shoulder, and now, the number to match.