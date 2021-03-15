Former Michigan coach John Beilein favored to land big-time college gig

There is no question about it that John Beilein is one of the best coaches in the history of Michigan basketball and it was quite a shock to many when he decided to leave the Wolverines after the 2018-2019 season.
After leaving Michigan, Beilein gave the NBA a shot, but we all know how that ended.
But could Beilein soon be back in college basketball? The better question may be, could he soon be back in the Big Ten?
Well, on Monday, news broke that Indiana had fired Archie Miller after he failed to live up to the Hoosiers’ very high expectations and Beilein has emerged as the favorite to land the job.
Here are the current odds to become the next head coach at Indiana, via SportsLine.
- John Beilein +300
- Scott Drew +350
- Chris Beard +500
- Steve Alford +700
- Dana Altman +900
- Thad Matta +1200
- Dane Fife +1400
- Eric Musselman +1500
- Porter Moser +1700
- Nate Oats +2000
- Mark Pope +2500
- Rick Pitino +3000
- Mark Few +4000
- Brad Stevens +5000
Nation, can even imagine Beilein coaching the Hoosiers?