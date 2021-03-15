Former Michigan coach John Beilein favored to land big-time college gig

Sharing is caring!

There is no question about it that John Beilein is one of the best coaches in the history of Michigan basketball and it was quite a shock to many when he decided to leave the Wolverines after the 2018-2019 season.

After leaving Michigan, Beilein gave the NBA a shot, but we all know how that ended.

But could Beilein soon be back in college basketball? The better question may be, could he soon be back in the Big Ten?

Well, on Monday, news broke that Indiana had fired Archie Miller after he failed to live up to the Hoosiers’ very high expectations and Beilein has emerged as the favorite to land the job.

Here are the current odds to become the next head coach at Indiana, via SportsLine.

John Beilein +300

Scott Drew +350

Chris Beard +500

Steve Alford +700

Dana Altman +900

Thad Matta +1200

Dane Fife +1400

Eric Musselman +1500

Porter Moser +1700

Nate Oats +2000

Mark Pope +2500

Rick Pitino +3000

Mark Few +4000

Brad Stevens +5000

Nation, can even imagine Beilein coaching the Hoosiers?