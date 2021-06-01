Former Michigan coach John Beilein hired by Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are welcoming aboard a local legend.

Former University of Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein has been hired as Senior Advisor of Player Development:

Beilein was the winningest head coach in Wolverines basketball history and led the team to success on the hardwood that few could equal. Regarded as one of the top bench bosses in college basketball, Beilein led the Wolverines to multiple championship games and numbers accolades.

He then decided to take his talents to the NBA to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, an ill-fated tenure that ended less than one year into his five-year contract.

He’ll officially be introduced later this week.

