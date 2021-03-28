Former Michigan coach John Beilein linked to big time college job

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, the University of Texas will have a new basketball coach for the 2021-22 season as Shaka Smart is leaving to be the head coach at Marquette.

According to various reports, the heavy favorite to replace Smart at Texas is current Texas Tech head coach, Chris Beard.

That being said, it is no guarantee that Beard will leave his current job to coach the Longhorns and Brian Davis of Hook’Em.com suggests that former Michigan head coach John Beilein should be considered for the gig.

Here is what Davis had to say about Beilein.

John Beilein, Big Ten Network analyst

It didn’t work out too well when Beilein went to the NBA, because he’s a college coach at his core DNA. His name is being floated for the Indiana opening.

Beilein turned 68 in February, but his college résumé is still impressive. He went 278-150 in 12 seasons at Michigan in 2008-19 and has been to two Final Fours.

At Texas, Beilein would garner instant respect. Still, recruiting is a young man’s game. How long could he sustain the high energy level required?

Beilein has also been linked as a candidate to become the next head coach at Indiana so we will have to see what he decides to do.

Nation, do you think Beilein will return to college hoops? If so, where will he land?