Former Michigan coach John Beilein linked to yet another coaching job

Sharing is caring!

Could former Michigan coach John Beilein soon make a return to college basketball?

Well, some seem to think Beilein has an interest in returning to the game as he continues to be linked to job openings around the nation.

The latest link has Beilein as a potential candidate to replace Sean Miller at Arizona. Miller was recently fired after not leading the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

Beilein is linked to Arizona by Jason Sheer of 247 Sports.

Beilein compiled a career record of 829-468 (.639) during his 41 years as a collegiate head coach. He recorded 20-plus win seasons on 23 occasions and finished with a winning record in 35 seasons, placing him in the top 10 for career victories among active Division I head coaches.

Beilein has 20 career postseason appearances — 13 in the NCAA Division I Tournament, six in the NIT and one in the NCAA Division II Tournament. With the nine trips to the Big Dance with U-M, Beilein is one of 14 coaches to have taken four different schools to the NCAA Tournament — Canisius (1996), Richmond (1998), West Virginia (2005, ’06) and Michigan (2009, ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14, ’16, ’17, ’18, ‘19).

In 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein built the Wolverines into one of the nation’s elite programs, taking U-M to a pair of national championship game appearances (2013, ’18) while also becoming the winningest coach in school history.

Nation, can you see Beilein returning to college basketball as a head coach? If so, where do you think he will land?