Former Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson says being drafted by Lions would be ‘awesome’

It was a terrific season for Michigan Wolverines senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy and is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

And of course, there is good reason for his projected status thanks to his having set Michigan’s school record with 14 sacks this past season, along with 62 tackles (36 solo tackles) and 16.5 tackles for loss.

Of course, the NFL franchise not far from his backyard of Ann Arbor will have the second overall selection in this year’s festivities, and Hutchinson knows that it’s a real possibility that he could be wearing the Honolulu blue of the Detroit Lions and be looked to as a key figure in their rebuilding process, where he would immediately aid their pass rush.

One of the coolest aspects of potentially being taken by the Lions is that he wouldn’t need to make any major moves across the country and be separated from his family and friends in the area.

“It would definitely be cool,” Hutchinson said while at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “I’d be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL, just being so close to home and being close to my parents.”

The Lions, who have been seemingly in rebuild mode for decades, would instantly be gaining a player who knows about overcoming odds and surprising pundits

“We rose from the ashes,” Hutchinson said of the last season with Michigan. “No one thought we were going to be anything and we did something that many thought was impossible. So I’m hoping wherever I go, we can do the same.”

“I want that every year,” Hutchinson concluded. “I want to win as many Super Bowls as I can. That’s the goal. I just want to win now. I want to win everything. I know it’s not going to happen, but we’re going to try to win them all.”

– – Quotes via Audacy Link – –