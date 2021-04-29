Former Michigan DL Kwity Paye telling his mom she is now retired is perfection [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, former Michigan DL Kwity Paye‘s life was changed forever when the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Following the pick, Paye spoke to reporters with his mother by his side and when he was asked how this moment changes his family’s life, he announced that his mom is now retired.

Check it out. This is what it is all about!

Kwity Paye telling his mom she can retire now is the moment of the night pic.twitter.com/tKcPukaEq0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 30, 2021

