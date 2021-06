Sharing is caring!

Former Michigan Wolverines P Will Hart entered the NCAA transfer portal on early signing day in December of 2020, and now we know his destination.

He’ll be taking his talents out west, joining San Jose State:

Despite a strong 2018 campaign, his yards per punt fell to 44.2 YPP in 2019, followed by 37.8 on four attempts in just one appearance in 2020.