Former Michigan Football Player Andre Seldon Jr. Dies

According to multiple reports, Andre Seldon Jr., a former Michigan football player and standout at Belleville High School, drowned at the age of 22 after diving off a cliff into the water at Porcupine Dam, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Incident Details

Authorities were notified of the incident at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday after Seldon did not resurface from his dive. Rescue teams and divers responded to the scene and recovered his body at 9:05 p.m. “Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident, as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the sheriff’s office stated via ClickonDetroit.com.

Seldon committed to the University of Michigan in 2018 and enrolled in January 2020. He played as a four-star cornerback recruit. After two years at Michigan, he transferred to New Mexico State, where he recorded 98 tackles and two interceptions over two seasons. Most recently, he had transferred to Utah State and was set to start classes in the fall.

The interim head coach and defensive coordinator of Utah State, Nate Dreiling, expressed his sorrow. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate,” he said. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Utah State Athletic Director Diana Sabau also extended sympathies, saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

Andre Seldon Jr.’s untimely passing is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the football community. His contributions on and off the field will be remembered by all who knew him.