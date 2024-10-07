fb
Monday, October 7, 2024
U of M

Former Michigan Football Star Jabrill Peppers Arrested

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from NBC Boston, former Michigan Wolverines standout and current New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts, on multiple charges, including assault. According to Braintree police, officers responded to a disturbance at a residential address where an altercation had been reported between two individuals.

Upon arrival and after an investigation, the 29-year-old Peppers was arrested. He is facing several serious charges, including assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine. While the victim involved in the incident was treated on-site by emergency medical services, their condition and further details about the incident have not been released to the public.

Jabril Peppers, who was a star during his time at the University of Michigan before making his way to the NFL, appeared in Quincy District Court for a brief arraignment hearing on Monday morning. During the proceedings, he entered not guilty pleas to all charges. Additionally, Peppers was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, a condition that his attorney said Peppers agreed to despite there being “evidence that casts doubt on the allegations.”

As this case progresses, the Jabril Peppers will be expected to navigate both legal challenges and questions about his future on the football field. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.

