Former Michigan guard Spike Albrecht lands Big Ten job

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from the Detroit News, former Michigan guard Spike Albrecht is joining the Purdue coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

From Detroit News:

Albrecht, 28, spent four years at Michigan before finishing his college career in West Lafayette as a grad transfer in 2016-17. During his time in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines reached the national title game in 2013 — Albrecht is best remembered for his 17-point performance off the bench against Louisville — and captured a Big Ten regular-season title in 2014.

In his one season with the Boilermakers, Albrecht was part of a team that won the Big Ten regular-season championship and reached the Sweet 16.

Congrats, Spike!