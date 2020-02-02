46 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 2, 2020
College Sports

Former Michigan guard Steve Hutchinson elected to Hall of Fame

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The third time is the charm!

Former Michigan Wolverines guard Steve Hutchinson was elected to the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame on his third year on the ballot, and he’ll soon be forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio. He joins Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, and Troy Polamalu in the newest class.

Embed from Getty Images

Hutchinson played at Michigan for five years, earning a National Title in 1997 and being named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000. He was then drafted 17th overall in 2001 by the Seattle Seahawks.

He also suited up for the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

Hutchinson is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time first team all-pro, and was also a member of the NFL’s 2000’s all-decade team.

Comments

