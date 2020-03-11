Former Michigan head coach John Beilein lands a new job

John Beilein will not be coaching in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament but that does not mean he will be out of the loop.

In fact, Beilein has landed a job with the Big Ten Network as a studio analyst for Big Ten and NCAA Tournament coverage.

Welcome to BTN, @JohnBeilein! Coach Beilein makes his first studio analyst appearance on Wednesday night’s #B1GTourney Tip-Off Show at 5:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Ii32xRaJuN — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2020

- Advertisement -

Beilein will make his BTN debut tonight at 5:30 pm EST.