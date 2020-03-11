34.1 F
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
U of M News

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein lands a new job

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

John Beilein will not be coaching in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament but that does not mean he will be out of the loop.

In fact, Beilein has landed a job with the Big Ten Network as a studio analyst for Big Ten and NCAA Tournament coverage.

Beilein will make his BTN debut tonight at 5:30 pm EST.

