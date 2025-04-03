Former Michigan PG Tre Donaldson Announces Transfer Destination

After starting every game for Michigan last season, Tre Donaldson has officially announced that he’s transferring to Miami (Fla.) for his senior season. The Florida native shared his decision Thursday via Instagram, just two days after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Tre Donaldson was a steady presence for the Wolverines in 2024–25, posting career-highs across the board: 11.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Now, he’ll bring that experience to a Miami squad looking to bounce back in the ACC.
For Donaldson, it’s a fresh start in familiar territory — and a chance to make some noise in his final collegiate season.
W.G. Brady
