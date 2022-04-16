Former Michigan prep superstar Emoni Bates to transfer from Memphis

Once upon a time, Emoni Bates was the talk of the town when it came to high school basketball prospects. Heck, he was not just the talk of the town, he was the talk of the nation!

Bates, who originally said he was going to attend Michigan State, eventually changed his mind and decided to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

From On3.com:

Memphis star freshman Emoni Bates will transfer from the program, he told On3 on Saturday.

“I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Bates said in a statement to On3.

Though Bates is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he does not necessarily have to play in college next year. He could also opt to go to the G League or NBL.

Bates cannot enter the 2022 NBA Draft because NBA rules say a player must be 19-years old during the calendar year of the draft and Emoni is still just 18.

