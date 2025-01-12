Former Michigan QB Alex Orji Announces Transfer Destination

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji is set to start a new chapter in his college football career, as he announced his commitment to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Saturday night. Orji, a run-first signal-caller, made the decision to head west after entering the NCAA transfer portal in mid-December.

Former Michigan QB Alex Orji has committed to UNLV, he tells ESPN. Orji will have two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 20 games at Michigan and started three games in 2024. He's a dual-threat who has accounted for 7 career TDs. pic.twitter.com/fL64K5trFF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2025

Alex Orji's Time at Michigan and Final Appearance

Despite entering the transfer portal, Orji stayed with the Michigan Wolverines through their 19-13 victory over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In that game, Orji stepped in after starting quarterback David Warren exited with a knee injury. Orji completed 2 of 3 passes for 2 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 9 yards on 4 carries. His role in the game was brief but provided a final glimpse of his abilities before making the decision to transfer.

A Fresh Start at UNLV

Orji will now join UNLV, where he will be coached by newly hired head coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels are looking to build upon their success, and Orji’s dual-threat ability could be a valuable asset as they look to revamp their offense. With two years of eligibility remaining, Orji will have an opportunity to showcase his talents in a new program and get a fresh start after spending time as a backup at Michigan.

Michigan’s Quarterback Shuffle

Orji is the second Michigan quarterback to transfer this offseason, following Jayden Denegal, who committed to San Diego State. With both players moving on, the Wolverines will now look to other options for the quarterback position, as they continue to evolve under head coach Sherrone Moore.