Former Michigan QB Brian Griese lands NFL coaching job

Brian Griese’s days as television football broadcaster are over…at least for now.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Griese, who is a former QB at Michigan, has been hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their quarterbacks coach.

From ESPN:

After general manager John Lynch acknowledged earlier this week that he declined an opportunity to return to broadcasting, the Niners decided to hire Brian Griese as their next quarterbacks coach, sources told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter on Friday. Griese had served as one of the color analysts on ESPN’s Monday Night Football since 2020.

Nation, are you excited to see what Griese is able to do in San Francisco?