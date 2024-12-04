fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MFormer Michigan QB Cade McNamara Makes Major Announcement
U of M

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Makes Major Announcement

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

Cade McNamara, former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and current Iowa signal-caller, announced on Wednesday via social media that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The decision comes after two seasons at Iowa, during which McNamara faced injury challenges but still made valuable contributions to the team.

Cade McNamara injury update Cade McNamara sheds light on why he transferred from Michigan

Cade McNamara's Successful Career at Michigan

Before transferring to Iowa, McNamara had a standout career at Michigan. As the starting quarterback in 2021, he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. That season, McNamara completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns, playing a key role in Michigan's first conference title since 2004. His leadership and ability to manage the game were vital to Michigan's success during that historic season.

McNamara's Stats and Transition to Iowa

In total, McNamara recorded 3,181 passing yards and 21 touchdowns during his time at Michigan, establishing himself as a reliable and capable quarterback. After transferring to Iowa, McNamara's time on the field was impacted by injuries, but his experience remains invaluable for the Hawkeyes. Despite not being able to finish the 2023 season at his peak, McNamara’s potential has not gone unnoticed.

McNamara’s Announcement on Social Media

In his announcement, McNamara expressed his gratitude for the experiences he had at Iowa and his decision to enter the transfer portal:

“My last two years at the University of Iowa have been an incredible journey. Through so many ups and downs, I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends.”

He also took time to thank Iowa’s coaching staff:

“I want to specifically thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Lester, and the entire Iowa Football staff for their unwavering support and wisdom. I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart.”

McNamara closed by sharing his excitement for the future:

“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I’ve been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person. I am excited to see where God takes my football journey next.”

“Now and forever, Go Hawks!”

Cade McNamara suffers injury Iowa Cade McNamara Injury Update Cade McNamara throws shade at Michigan's defense

The Future for McNamara

As McNamara prepares to enter the transfer portal, he will look for new opportunities to continue his football career. With his leadership experience, impressive 2021 season, and healthy offseason, McNamara will be an attractive prospect for teams seeking an experienced and proven quarterback.

McNamara’s decision to enter the portal marks the next chapter in his career, and the former Michigan quarterback’s journey continues as he aims to make an impact wherever he lands.

Previous article
Michigan Football May Have Just Landed Their Next Great Running Back
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Ian on How Brad Holmes Could Have Played Chess, Not Checkers By Signing Daniel Jones
Picasso on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions