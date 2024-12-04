Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Makes Major Announcement

Cade McNamara, former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and current Iowa signal-caller, announced on Wednesday via social media that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. The decision comes after two seasons at Iowa, during which McNamara faced injury challenges but still made valuable contributions to the team.

Cade McNamara's Successful Career at Michigan

Before transferring to Iowa, McNamara had a standout career at Michigan. As the starting quarterback in 2021, he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. That season, McNamara completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns, playing a key role in Michigan's first conference title since 2004. His leadership and ability to manage the game were vital to Michigan's success during that historic season.

McNamara's Stats and Transition to Iowa

In total, McNamara recorded 3,181 passing yards and 21 touchdowns during his time at Michigan, establishing himself as a reliable and capable quarterback. After transferring to Iowa, McNamara's time on the field was impacted by injuries, but his experience remains invaluable for the Hawkeyes. Despite not being able to finish the 2023 season at his peak, McNamara’s potential has not gone unnoticed.

McNamara’s Announcement on Social Media

In his announcement, McNamara expressed his gratitude for the experiences he had at Iowa and his decision to enter the transfer portal:

“My last two years at the University of Iowa have been an incredible journey. Through so many ups and downs, I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing people and experiences I’ve had here. I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built with my teammates, coaches, and newfound friends.”

He also took time to thank Iowa’s coaching staff:

“I want to specifically thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Lester, and the entire Iowa Football staff for their unwavering support and wisdom. I will truly miss this program and state, and they will always hold a special place in my heart.”

McNamara closed by sharing his excitement for the future:

“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. I’m looking forward to this offseason, being the healthiest I’ve been in years, and continuing my growth as a player, leader, and person. I am excited to see where God takes my football journey next.”

“Now and forever, Go Hawks!”

The Future for McNamara

As McNamara prepares to enter the transfer portal, he will look for new opportunities to continue his football career. With his leadership experience, impressive 2021 season, and healthy offseason, McNamara will be an attractive prospect for teams seeking an experienced and proven quarterback.

McNamara’s decision to enter the portal marks the next chapter in his career, and the former Michigan quarterback’s journey continues as he aims to make an impact wherever he lands.