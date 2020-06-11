41.2 F
Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

By Michael Whitaker

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson dazzled fans everywhere with his versatile skills set, and earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career.

And after a 54 game NFL playing career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson joined the staff Jacksonville University, serving as an offensive analyst and special teams assistant.

And now, Robinson is joining the Jaguars coaching staff, where he’ll serve as offensive quality control coach.

During his time in Ann Arbor, Robinson earned first-team All-American honors, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and currently holds the Big Ten record for rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback.

