Former Michigan QB Drew Henson discusses what’s needed to beat Ohio State

It’s been a long time since the Michigan Wolverines have been able to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and even longer since they were able to win in Columbus.

Former Wolverines QB Drew Henson was the last Wolverine under center to lead his team to a road win in the HorseShoe, and he was asked during a recent interview with TMI’s Sam Webb about the advantage the Buckeyes have, as well as what’s needed for the Wolverines to get over the hump.

“I do, at this point it is (a mental advantage). Because it has been sustained for a number of years. Who is going to be the first team to get over the hump? Because it has become a hump. The rivalry that was in our favor in the 90s for the most part has tipped. And you got to fight your way back up to get the balance before you can get advantages in the matchup,” Henson said.

“But it doesn’t take rocket science, look at the draft last night, look at the first 15 picks, look how many Buckeyes there are. They have elite level talent and they develop it to produce on the field and produce on the next level,” Henson said. “And right now they are doing it as well as a couple teams in the country. And from then you got to game plan. You got to figure out a way to score some points. You got to have some playmakers who can make plays in the biggest games. And you have to have some coaches that can instill confidence and believe that those guys can be the ones who can get you over the hump and get things back on track. Till all those things come together, we’re not going to beat them.”

“And it the biggest games, the playmakers make the game changing plays. The difference isn’t as big as the score difference has been in my opinion, because they’re has been games in the second quarter, then one team could pull away. But we’re close, it’s just a combination of getting all those things together, the belief, the preparation and confidence. And having some guys step up in big games like your guy Charles Woodson did back in 97,” Henson said.

Henson threw for four touchdowns and 303 yards against the Buckeyes during the fateful matchup. Since then, Michigan has only won twice the past 19 years against their rival.

– – Quotes via Josh Newkirk of 247Sports Link – –