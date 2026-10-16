Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton III is reportedly on the move again, and this time, he’s joining one of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest rivals.

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According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster. The move comes as Philadelphia deals with a concerning medical situation involving starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Joe Milton Gets Another NFL Opportunity

Milton, 26, spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee, where he eventually became the Volunteers’ starting quarterback. His impressive arm strength helped him become a sixth-round selection of the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After spending his rookie season in New England, Milton was traded to Dallas in April 2025. He appeared in four games for the Cowboys last season, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Dallas waived Milton before the 2026 regular season but brought him back on its practice squad. His career statistics include 424 passing yards and two touchdowns across five NFL appearances.

Eagles Dealing With Jalen Hurts Health Concern

Philadelphia’s decision comes after Hurts was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers because of a superficial blood clot in his calf.

As we previously covered, additional medical testing revealed movement in the clot, prompting the Eagles to prioritize Hurts’ health while determining his treatment.

Tanner McKee is expected to start against Carolina, while rookie Cole Payton and Milton provide additional depth. For Milton, the move creates another opportunity to establish himself on an NFL roster after spending the opening weeks of the season on Dallas’ practice squad.

The former Wolverine, whose college career began in Ann Arbor before his transfer to Tennessee, now gets a fresh start in Philadelphia. Fans following former Michigan players can find additional Wolverines coverage as Milton continues his NFL journey.