Former Michigan QB Joe Milton’s transfer destination leaked

As you have heard by now, Joe Milton has decided to transfer from the University of Michigan less than a year after many anointed him as the next great college quarterback.

Well, according to a report from the Rocky Top Insider, Milton has decided on where he will play college football beginning in 2021.

The Rocky Top Insider is reporting that Milton will take his talents to Tennessee.

From RTI:

The Tennessee football program has added another quarterback to their roster. As the NCAA adopted the one time transfer rule last week, it gave players around the country an opportunity at a fresh start.

This is exactly what former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton is looking for in Knoxville. According to multiple sources, the former Wolverine has been admitted into Tennessee for the 2021 summer session and will join the football team once spring practice ends. He has already been getting to know some of his future teammates in Knoxville, since he’s been around town.

Nation, assuming this report is true, will Tennessee be a good fit for Milton?