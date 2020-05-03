Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson finally lands NFL deal

This time it’s for real!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is signing with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson is signing with the #Chiefs, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2020

After going undrafted, Patterson was the last remaining prospect to work out in the NFL Scouting Combine who had not agreed to a deal with an NFL franchise.

Patterson joins former Wolverines QB Chad Henne on the Chiefs’ roster.