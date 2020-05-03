Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson finally lands NFL deal

41.2 F
This time it’s for real!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is signing with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

After going undrafted, Patterson was the last remaining prospect to work out in the NFL Scouting Combine who had not agreed to a deal with an NFL franchise.

Patterson joins former Wolverines QB Chad Henne on the Chiefs’ roster.

