Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson has message for his fans and his haters

Seven full rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft went by and Shea Patterson‘s name was not called. Then, NFL teams began calling undrafted rookie free agents and Patterson’s phone did not ring.

Despite being the No. 1 ranked pro-style QB coming out of high school, the former Michigan quarterback never developed enough to earn a spot on an NFL roster

Yet.

On Tuesday, Patterson tweeted out a message that is clearly directed at both his supporters and his doubters.

We wish you the best of luck, Shea!

 

