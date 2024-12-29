Former Michigan Running Back Changes Mind for 2025

After initially announcing his transfer to the University of Minnesota, former Michigan running back Cole Cabana has made a surprising decision to change his transfer destination. According to a report from On3 Sports, Cabana has now chosen to continue his college football career at Western Michigan instead.

Michigan running back Cole Cabana has signed with Western Michigan, @On3sports has learned. Previously committed to Minnesota. https://t.co/VxSGJEUisH pic.twitter.com/HVmWAZHkqM — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 29, 2024

A New Opportunity for Cole Cabana at Western Michigan

Cabana, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, after spending his freshman season at Michigan. Initially, the Dexter, Michigan native had decided to transfer to Minnesota, joining a Gopher backfield that already included Michigan native Darius Taylor.

However, Cabana has now opted to make a move closer to home, choosing Western Michigan for his next chapter. This decision comes as a surprise to many, but Cabana will now have three years of eligibility remaining at the Broncos, where he will look to make an immediate impact.

This change in plans gives Cabana a new opportunity to develop his skills in a different program and make his mark. Fans of both Michigan and Western Michigan will be eagerly following Cabana's journey, curious to see how he transitions to a new team and system after this unexpected change in his transfer destination.